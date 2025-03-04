The Comic Shop (2025) Jesse Metcalfe, Tristan Mays & Micah Giovanni

Mike D’Angelo owns a small comic shop in a Las Vegas strip mall. Though he finished art school and briefly worked as a comic book illustrator, Mike had to resort to what his parents call “Plan B,” building his own business. Having to give up most of his creative ambitions and with the pandemic taking a toll on Mike’s World Comics, he’s had to reinvent the store and lay off his best worker and closest friend, Alex. Though he thinks his dreams are behind him, he yearns to return to his true passion, Art… Then they meet Brandon and together, the three of them save each other and realize their dreams.

