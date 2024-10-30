All you want for Xmas is Mavericks’ “Amo Il Calcio” Camp 2024

Italy’s U19 National Coach, Mr. Alberto Bollini, is the featured & headline attraction, as an impressive line-up of international professional coaches from both Italy and Canada, journey to Barbados, to conduct the “Amo Il Calcio (I Love Football)” five (5) day youth camp, at the BFA Technical Centre from December 16 – 20, 2024.

Under the auspices of the Mavericks Sports Club Inc. all youth players from the age of eight (8) years and above, are encouraged to register for this amazing opportunity, to be trained by this bona-fide, illustrious global national football figure, who recently guided Italy to the 2023 UEFA European Under 19 Championship.

Joining Coach Bollini will be Mr. Luca Dalmasso, Italy’s National Team Assistant Coach and Technical Analyst; Stefano Calvigioni, a prestigious Italian divisional coach and agent and Mr. Phil Ionadi, a former Canadian National League player, who currently leads the Canadian National Arena Soccer team for the last seven years. Also providing assistance, will be Coach Steve Jackman, a Barbadian/Canadian, who founded and manages the Genesis Soccer Club in Toronto, and Coach Dave Benning, a former English footballer, who is currently the Technical Director of Milton Youth Soccer Club, one of the largest youth soccer clubs in Ontario, Canada.



The camp is open to all players in Barbados; Canadian and US players are also likely to join this premier undertaking.



Corporate Barbados is encouraged to support this universal venture, as we seek to train 250 male and female players, as well as 30 coaches from across Barbados, exposing them to the latest training methods to improve their game and knowledge.



Mavericks’ Technical Director of Football, Mr. Carlos Jackman, could not contain his excitement at this opportunity for Barbados.



“This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for our children and football leaders, and as such, all clubs should take full advantage. This will be the first time that Coach Bollini and his team will be visiting and they will be assessing our players, with the hopes of providing opportunities, to visit Italy and Canada, to experience football at optimum levels.



Registration for the camp is now open to players and coaches. We take the opportunity to thank the Barbados Football Association, for the use of its facilities for this prestigious event.”



