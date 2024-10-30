CROSQ Council Welcomes New Chairman

The Executive Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards (SVGBS), Mr. Ezra D. Ledger, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ).

His appointment was confirmed during the 45th CROSQ Council Meeting and the InDiCo-Global European Standardisation System (ESS) Workshop, held from October 9th to 11th, 2024, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This event convened national, regional, and international leaders and stakeholders to explore pivotal initiatives in advancing quality infrastructure and standardisation across CARICOM.

Mr. Ledger succeeds Mr. Verne Emmanuel, Director of the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS), and will serve a one-year term. Also appointed during the meeting was Mr. Jose Trejo, Executive Director of the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards (TTBS), as Vice-Chair, replacing Mr. Ledger. Together, they will steer CROSQ’s efforts in enhancing regional standards and quality.

In addition to his role as Vice-Chair, Mr. Trejo will chair the Human Resource Committee (HRC), while Dr. Velton Gooden, Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), will lead the Finance Committee.

The CROSQ Council comprises the heads of national standards bodies from CARICOM Member States. Its mission includes facilitating trade within the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and with international partners, enhancing the quality of goods and services in the region, and promoting economic development through the implementation of CARICOM standards.

CROSQ, headquartered in Barbados, represents fifteen CARICOM Member States and reports to the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED). The organisation continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening regional quality infrastructure, contributing to the region’s competitiveness and resilience in the global marketplace.