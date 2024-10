Writers: Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, Eric Rochant

Featuring: Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith

Martin (two-time Academy® Award nominee Michael Fassbender) is a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart — hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. The Agency is streaming November 29th…