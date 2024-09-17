17 year old facing Murder Charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (South), have arrested and formally charged Tynone Alex Searles, 17 years of Wotton, Christ Church, for the following offences:

TYNONE ALEX SEARLES

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – on the 12th June, 2024

Endangering Life – of Remon Francis on the 12th June, 2024

Serious Bodily Harm – to Antwoine Pollard on the 12th June, 2024

Serious Bodily Harm – to Makai James on the 12th June, 2024

Serious Bodily Harm – to Marcus Bourne on the 12th June, 2024

Serious Bodily Harm – to Azori Clarke on the 12th June, 2024

Jointly Charged with Jahlanny Tremaine Yarde

Murder – of Zakhir Goodridge on the 12th June, 2024

Searles appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrate Courts on, Monday 16th September, 2024.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service