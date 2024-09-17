Breaking News

  17 year old facing Murder Charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (South), have arrested and formally charged Tynone Alex Searles, 17 years of Wotton, Christ Church, for the following offences:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – on the 12th June, 2024
  • Endangering Life – of Remon Francis on the 12th June, 2024
  • Serious Bodily Harm – to Antwoine Pollard on the 12th June, 2024
  • Serious Bodily Harm – to Makai James on the 12th June, 2024
  • Serious Bodily Harm – to Marcus Bourne on the 12th June, 2024
  • Serious Bodily Harm – to Azori Clarke on the 12th June, 2024

Jointly Charged with Jahlanny Tremaine Yarde

  • Murder – of Zakhir Goodridge on the 12th June, 2024

Searles appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrate Courts on, Monday 16th September, 2024.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer  

The Barbados Police Service

