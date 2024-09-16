Dominica-born Jazz Singer Wins 2024 InterContinental Music Awards

Acclaimed jazz singer Marie-Claire Giraud has been announced as a winner in the Jazz category of the 2024 InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA). The annual awards showcase global talent across a variety of genres, celebrating musical excellence from artists around the world.

Marie-Claire, originally born on the island of Dominica and raised in the Bronx, New York City, is elated to receive this honor.

“To win “Best of America Jazz at the for my original song CHASIN’ RAINBOWS is beyond wonderful because winning means more people will hear my song which is all about positivity and never giving up on your dreams.” said Marie-Claire.

The 2024 competition saw submissions from over 55 countries- underscoring the diversity and unity that the awards strive to promote. The final list of 116 winners included artists across genres like Flamenco, Reggae, New Age, Asian Pop, and Jazz. Entries were also categorized by geographic regions, highlighting talent from Africa, Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East.

“We weren’t just celebrating individual melodies but a harmonious global symphony, where artists from different cultures, time zones, and backgrounds shared their voices and stories,” remarked Shahed Mohseni, Founder & Executive Director of ICMA.

The ICMA judges, comprising a panel of experts from Hollywood’s music, entertainment, film, and media industries, evaluated entries based on their originality, message, melody, harmony, composition, and production quality. Winners, including Marie-Claire, will receive career-enhancing rewards such as scholarships to the DIY Music School’s Music Industry Online Course, personalized mentoring sessions with ICMA judges, promotional support, and official award certificates.

Marie-Claire is currently recording her Jazz album, CARAVAN, with Plaid Dog Recording. It is expected to be released by late October 2024. A familiar face on jazz stages, she regularly performs with pianists Jon Davis and Matt Baker at the Scarlet Jazz Lounge- owned by Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli and his wife Victoria. Prior to that, her one-woman show, “The Great American Songbook at the Movies,” was a staple at Parker’s Thompson Hotel Central Park, where she would sometimes be accompanied by renowned pianist Lee Musiker and other talented musicians.

Recently Marie-Claire performed in Honolulu at the Hawaii Classical Music International Competition Winner’s Concert and headlined a sold-out show in Maui’s Jazz Maui Sunset Jazz Series. Before that, she debuted in her first film, $FREE99, which will be featured at major upcoming film festivals. She made her off-Broadway debut in 2022 when she starred in Tennessee Williams’ one-act play “Hello From Bertha.”

Marie-Claire’s diverse career also includes performances at iconic venues like the Barclays Center, Madison Square Garden, New York City Hall, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater, and Small’s Jazz Club in Jamaica. She has graced stages at international festivals, including Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival and Cartagena Jazz Festival.

A recipient of the NYC Caribbean Heritage Award and an award for her career achievements and community service from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Marie-Claire is a soprano who sings Opera, Jazz, Musical Theatre, and is also a songwriter. She has also been honored with citations from the New York State Senate, New York City Hall, and the United Nations.