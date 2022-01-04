PRIME MINISTER MOTTLEY PROBES ARAWAK CEMENT PLANT ISSUE FROM VIRAL VIDEO

Yesterday afternoon Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley accompanied by St Lucy representative in the last Parliament, Peter Phillips, and General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU), Toni Moore, visited residents in the areas surrounding the Arawak Cement Plant. They also held discussions with the management of the plant.

While it was clear that the company had been making an attempt to improve the situation with the transition to the use of filter bags in 2018 that were to have a useful life of five years, the problems recurred in less than three years

The plans to procure new filter bags have been affected by the disruptions in the global supply chain. The orders made in August last year only arrived late December. The difficulty now is that the specialized labour needed to install these filter bags is not due to arrive until the end of January. In addition, management at the plant indicated that they would also be installing a specialized environmental monitoring system to allow for continuous monitoring of the dust and all gases emanating from the plant.

She indicated that her Government would have discussions with PAHO to facilitate the independent study, just as had happened regarding the investigation of environmental challenges at Lower Estate, St Michael.

A previously planned meeting will take place, which should address these matters and the other concerns of the residents, including the urgent need for continuous watering and cleaning of the surrounding areas, the repairs needed to the roof of the jetty to mitigate the dust and a mechanism for continuous communication with residents.

The Minister of Environment and the Attorney General will accompany Phillips, the Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Lucy, to the meeting this afternoon with the management of the plant and the representatives of the residents.