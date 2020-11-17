Patrice Roberts – Tender (Tender Touch Riddim) 2021 Soca

There is more than one way to express thankfulness, be it to a higher power, the people we love or the music we connect with. One thing remains unchanged, with gratitude comes Tender Touch.

We thank you, the listeners, for your unwavering support and loyalty. So with music of love and appreciation, AdvoKit Productions joins Julianspromos in celebrating 1M subscribers.

Patrice Roberts – Tender

Produced by: AdvoKit Productions in collaboration with Julians Promos

Written by: Darryl Gervais, Patrice Roberts

Live Guitar by: Kitwana Israel

Mixed and Mastered by: AdvoKit Productions

Publishers: COTT / BMI / FOX FUSE LLC

Music Video Credits:

Directed by: LORDEDIT

Shot & Chopped by: LORDEDIT

Makeup

Levi Starr

Hair

Darcel Bradshaw of Darcel’s House of Hair

Styling Team:

RisAnne Martin

Leah deGannes

Designs by:

Brown Cotton Caribbean

Lost Tribe Carnival

Melissa Simon Hartman

Nails – Creations By Josiah

African Guardsmen & Models

Curepe Invaders Performing Company

Ricardo Roberts

Jamal Walker

Anthony McKenzie

Latoya Brown

Dancers

Curt “Xander” Alexander

Melika “Luna” Gillard

Set Design

A’s Creation Event Decor

Mystical Magical Moments

Animals

El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation

Special thanks to StrictlyFX