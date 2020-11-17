Patrice Roberts – Tender (Tender Touch Riddim) 2021 Soca

by Bajan Reporter / November 17th, 2020

There is more than one way to express thankfulness, be it to a higher power, the people we love or the music we connect with. One thing remains unchanged, with gratitude comes Tender Touch.

We thank you, the listeners, for your unwavering support and loyalty. So with music of love and appreciation, AdvoKit Productions joins Julianspromos in celebrating 1M subscribers.

Experience a touch of Afro/Caribbean paradise, with offerings from <strong>Patrice Roberts</strong> This is the<strong> Tender Touch Riddim</strong>. Enjoy

Experience a touch of Afro/Caribbean paradise, with offerings from Patrice Roberts This is the Tender Touch Riddim. Enjoy

Patrice Roberts – Tender

Produced by: AdvoKit Productions in collaboration with Julians Promos
Written by: Darryl Gervais, Patrice Roberts
Live Guitar by: Kitwana Israel
Mixed and Mastered by: AdvoKit Productions
Publishers: COTT / BMI / FOX FUSE LLC

Music Video Credits:
Directed by: LORDEDIT
Shot & Chopped by: LORDEDIT

Makeup
Levi Starr

Hair
Darcel Bradshaw of Darcel’s House of Hair

Styling Team:
RisAnne Martin
Leah deGannes

Designs by:
Brown Cotton Caribbean
Lost Tribe Carnival
Melissa Simon Hartman

Nails – Creations By Josiah

African Guardsmen & Models
Curepe Invaders Performing Company

Ricardo Roberts
Jamal Walker
Anthony McKenzie
Latoya Brown

Dancers
Curt “Xander” Alexander
Melika “Luna” Gillard

Set Design
A’s Creation Event Decor
Mystical Magical Moments

Animals
El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation

Special thanks to StrictlyFX

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07