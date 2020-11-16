Anguilla Social Security Board and UWI Open Campus Anguilla Distinguished Lecture

The Anguilla Social Security Board (ASSB) and The University of The West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla just held their Distinguished Lecture at the Atlin Noraldo Harrigan Parliamentary Building (House of Assembly). The lecturer was the Attorney General of Anguilla, Dwight Horsford, an alumnus of the UWI. The topic on which he expounded was, ‘Is Social Security serving its purpose? The Role of Social Security in the Global Pandemic and Beyond.’

The Distinguished lecture was chaired by Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, Manager British Overseas Territories The UWI Open Campus Sites, who noted in her opening remarks that, “Distinguished lectures form part of the national and regional outreach of the University of the West Indies. Because development is a collaborative process, when we reached out six years ago to the Anguilla Social Security Board, they readily partnered with us to present this annual series, believing too that collaboration is critical. The Lectures are all in the interest of national development, of our commitment to bringing The UWI to You.”

Mr. Timothy Hodge, Director of the Anguilla Social Security Board spoke of the significance of the event and having the lecture at the House of Assembly as 40 years ago it was in the House of Assembly where this significant legislation was passed by our revolutionary leader and his pioneers to change the social system for our people, just as they had done in 1967 with the Anguilla Revolution.

Mr. Horsford also made suggestions for legislative changes that he believes would add value to the Social Security Act especially as it relates to natural disasters, pandemics and other life altering events.

The Anguilla Social Security Board and The University of the West Indies Open Campus Anguilla extend special thanks to the Lecturer-The Honourable Attorney General, The Honourable Speaker and her staff, The Board, Management and Staff of ASSB, Management and Staff of UWI Open Campus Anguilla, Akira Rogers, Pastor Perry Hughes, Kemoloy Murphy, the Media and IN Anguilla for the live stream, Frangipani Caterers and anyone else who played a role in the success of the lecture. ASSB and The UWI also express their warm appreciation to the supportive audience.