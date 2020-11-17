The BOA Celebrates International Men’s Day

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) is joining organisations around the world this Thursday, November 19, to celebrate International Men’s Day.

Since 1999, International Men’s Day (IMD) has been celebrated on November 19 every year and is recognised in approximately 80 countries globally. The day is an opportunity to pause and celebrate the diversity of men and boys and the positive contributions they make to society. It is also an occasion to highlight some of the key social issues that men and boys face worldwide.

Secretary General and Chairman of the Sport for All Commission Erskine Simmons said that in keeping with this year’s theme, ‘Better Health for Men and Boys‘, the BOA will be hosting activities to showcase the vital link between sport and one’s optimum well-being and health.

“Men and boys are considered the natural leaders of our society; however, it is not often that their total human and social development is spotlighted in a forum intended to raise the bar for what we can and should expect from them. Our activities are intended to do this and to highlight and celebrate some of the positive stride of our men and boys,” Simmons said.

Among the activities planned for the day is a virtual panel discussion on the topic ‘The Role of Sport in Helping to Preserve the Mind, Body and Will of Men and Boys’, slated to take place at 6:30 p.m. on IMD.

The Moderator is Ryan Brathwaite, the BOA’s Senior Operations Officer, who was recently appointed as the Regional Development Manager for the Caribbean and Americas at the Commonwealth Games Federation. The distinguished panel he will facilitate, is comprised of – Athlete Commission member and National Athlete Shawn Simpson; Founder of Men’s Empowerment Network Fabien Sargeant, Sport Administrator & Triathlon Athlete Darren Treasure and Social Worker & Police Officer, Roy Thompson.

In keeping with the important role that sport can play in men’s health and wellbeing, and promoting the concept of men leading by example, the BOA will also turn the spotlight on male athletes who have excelled in various sporting disciplines. These men, including Shane Brathwaite, Darian King, Antwahn Boyce-Vaughan, and Anton Norris will have the opportunity to share words of wisdom and encouragement with fellow Barbadians.

The BOA wishes all men and boys a happy International Men’s Day.