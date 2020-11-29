Caribbean Theatrical Production Streams Online

“It is not the strongest of the species that survives, it is the one that is the most adaptable to change.” ~ Charles Darwin

The current global pandemic has had a crippling effect on theatre and live performances around the world. In an effort to adapt to the new normal, theatre practitioners have been going digital – producing and re-purposing their performances for virtual streaming platforms. Not to be left behind is S.H.A.P.E. Up Production – a Tobago based drama youth group out of Signal Hill Secondary School, whose 2020 production ‘The Farewell that Kills’ will be available for digital viewing from November 27th – December 27th, exclusively on Caribbean Cyberstream.

In a statement to the media, Lawrence said the drama group – which performed Tobago’s feature presentation for the 9th Biennial Caribbean Secondary Schools’ Drama Festival, has been producing plays since 2016 specifically for Tobago students to critique as part of their CXC requirements. He lamented, “(Before then) we didn’t have theatre in Tobago that students can critique, and they may not always be able to afford to go to Trinidad.”

Lawrence also shared that many of his students have expressed interest in pursuing the performing arts as a career and that he did not want them to think “because the pandemic has shut down the world”, that their dreams and aspirations are now dead. “I wanted to show them ways in which it can still be done. I wanted them to see what we can still create, take initiative and keep momentum during this time, while maintaining all the safety protocols and COVID health regulations.”

Persons interested in viewing this production can gain 24hr access for only $4.99 USD. The Farewell that Kills will be available Video on Demand via Caribbean Cyberstream from November 27th – December 27th 2020. Pre-register at https://bit.ly/TheFarewellThatKills.