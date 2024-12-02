LILA IKÉ DISHES OUT JAMAICAN FLAVORS IN “FRY PLANTAIN,” A NEW VIDEO AND TRACK FEATURING JOEY BADA$$

Lila Iké, the Jamaican singer-songwriter, brings the warmth and intimacy of cooking a beloved Jamaican staple to life in her latest track and video, “Fry Plantain,” out via Wurl Iké Records & In.Digg.Nation Collective under exclusive license to Ineffable Records. With just heat, salt, and oil sizzling on the stovetop, the simple ingredients mirror the chemistry between Lila Iké and her co-star, Brooklyn-born rapper/actor Joey Bada$$. Joey reprises his role as Lila Iké’s love interest, having previously appeared in the video for her previous song “He Loves Us Both” featuring H.E.R.. Directed by DJUVII, the visuals capture intimate moments of Lila cooking for Joey, setting the stage for their island adventure. Together, they embark on a scenic journey past lush mountains, stopping at a souvenir shop before arriving at a riverside to savor the flavors of Caribbean cuisine.

Watch Lila Iké & Joey Bada$$ Get Cozy in Jamaica on “Fry Plantain”

“It’s always a pleasure to work with Joey. I first met him for my ‘He Loves Us Both’ video with H.E.R., where he actually suggested we hop on a song together. I was really excited I had ‘Fry Plantain’ done already and thought it could use a rapper like himself to take it to the next level, and that he did. A few months later, he flew to Jamaica and we shot the video. It was very fun. I took him around the island and had a great weekend shooting and enjoying good food and music.” – Lila Iké

“Fry Plantain” is produced by D.K. the Punisher, known for his work with Justin Bieber, Jill Scott, and Anderson .Paak. With additional production by Protoje, the track is the latest release from her debut album slated for 2025. Her 2024 singles “Mama’s Smile” and “He Loves Us Both” will also be featured on her forthcoming full length album. Through Lila’s passion for her other true love of cooking, she invites listeners into pieces of Jamaican culture. On the third verse, she sings beyond plantain, exploring other delights from breadfruit to ackee. Like good company, this authentic dish is welcome day or night.

LILA IKÉ:

As one of Jamaica’s most powerful voices right now, Lila Iké is gaining attention at home and abroad with her distinctive delivery, old-school sensibilities, and modern-day swagger. The singer fuses contemporary reggae with soul, hip-hop, and dancehall elements into her genre-bending sound. Raised by her mother and three sisters in the small town of Christiana, Jamaica, Lila started performing at Jamnesia’s open mic nights in Bull Bay, Jamaica. In 2020, Lila Iké released her debut 7-track EP, The ExPerience, to critical acclaim via In.Digg.Nation Collective/RCA Records. She received a nomination for Best Reggae Act at the 2020 British MOBO Awards and landed performances on NPR Tiny Desk and A Late Show with Stephen Colbert with Protoje. She garnered praise from BBC, Rolling Stone, Vogue, and The New York Times. For the past two years in a row, she has taken home the win for Best Female Reggae Artist at the Caribbean Music Awards held in Brooklyn, NY. Lila has continued to impress with singles like “Thy Will (Remix)” ft. Skillibeng, “True Love,” “Batty Rider Shorts,” “Dinero,” and “Good & Great.” She has collaborated with more Jamaican stars like reggae icon Ini Kamozi, newcomer Samory I, dancehall artist Masicka and 2x Grammy nominee Protoje (to name a few) and international artists like Jorja Smith, WSTRN and Davido. Lila’s lyrics emphasize important issues like mental health and government corruption while celebrating love and positivity. She has her own non-profit organization Blessings and Light Foundation aligned with these issues in order to help the youth in her community. With her highly anticipated first full-length album on the horizon, Lila continues to captivate audiences across the globe with her music and message.