Coach Murray Awarded OS Scholarship to Pursue PAISAC

Barbadian coach Jarad Murray was just awarded a scholarship from Olympic Solidarity (OS) to participate in the upcoming International Support Program for African and Caribbean Sport (PAISAC) Classical Training Program.

Murray, a physical education teacher and track and field coach, will be joining the programme starting on November 18, where he will take advantage of high-level training in applied sports sciences. This theoretical training gives each coach the foundation they need to plan practices for their athletes. Participants can then apply their knowledge to their sport and individual athletes.

The programme will take place in two phases. The first will run online from November 18 to December 13, 2024, while the second, in-person training, is scheduled for May 19 to June 6, 2025, in Montreal, Canada.

For Murray, who has dedicated his career to developing young athletes, the OS scholarship to pursue PAISAC is a significant achievement, and he intends, through the knowledge he acquires, to help young athletes pursue sporting excellence.

He said, “I believe sport can be used as a medium to help guide and mentor young people into becoming well-rounded individuals, which will in turn build stronger communities, bring people together, and most importantly promote physical and mental well-being.”

Meanwhile, Janelle Denny, Director of Barbados’ National Olympic Academy, congratulated Murray on his achievement and reiterated the Academy’s commitment to fostering sporting excellence.

“The National Olympic Academy, as the educational arm of the Barbados Olympic Association, remains committed to facilitating opportunities for athletes, coaches, administrators, and all stakeholders in the sport fraternity. This also includes scholarships to pursue programmes such as PAISAC. We are thrilled that Jarad has been selected for this opportunity and have no doubt that the training will be put to great use as he continues to inspire and develop our athletes,” Denny said. Murray possesses a BSc. in Sports Science and is a World Athletics-qualified track and field coach. As an athlete, he has had the opportunity to participate in multiple sports but excelled as a sprinter and long jumper. In 2019, Murray also represented the country in Beach Handball at the NORCA championships in Trinidad and Tobago. He has been involved in coaching for over seven years, serving as the track and field coach at The Combermere School and Talons Track and Field Club. In 2023, Murray was assigned the duty of national coach for the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association U13 – U15 Championships held in the Dominican Republic.