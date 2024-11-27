Barbadian Envoy becomes Non-Resident Diplomatic Chief of Mission for Sultanate and University

The Palace of Imperial Majesty Surakarta Hadiningrat is proud to announce the official appointment of Professor Dr. KRMB Knight Chevalier Adrian Daisley MBE from Barbados as the Non-Resident Diplomatic Chief of Mission for the Surakarta Sultanate and Shri Pakubuwono X University.

This prestigious appointment, authorized by HRH Princess Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno, PhD, reflects the Sultanate’s commitment to cultural diplomacy, humanitarian outreach, and international cooperation.

A Distinguished Legacy and Mission



The Surakarta Sultanate (Kasultanan Surakarta Hadiningrat), established in 1745, has long been a beacon of Javanese heritage and cultural richness. Under the leadership of HRH Princess Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno, the Sultanate has extended its influence globally through initiatives that promote peace, education, and mutual understanding.

Shri Pakubuwono X University, aligned with this vision, is a “University of Humanity” dedicated to providing free education for individuals in need, ensuring that knowledge remains an accessible right. In collaboration with UNESCO, ECOSOC, and UNICEF, the university champions educational equity and cultural preservation.

Role of the Diplomatic Chief of Mission



As Non-Resident Diplomatic Chief of Mission, Ambassador Professor Dr. Adrian Daisley will:

Represent the Surakarta Sultanate in global diplomatic and cultural engagements.

Foster collaborations with international governments, organizations, and institutions.

Advocate for education, sustainable development, and intercultural dialogue.

Promote Javanese culture and traditions as a cornerstone of peacebuilding.

Serve as the Sultanate’s principal voice in international forums and diplomatic initiatives.

HRH Princess Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno, a great-granddaughter of Sultan Pakubuwono IX and a descendant of Dr. Ir. Soekarno, Indonesia’s first president, expressed her confidence in Professor Dr. Daisley’s extraordinary commitment and leadership.

“It is with profound honor that we entrust this role to an individual whose dedication aligns seamlessly with the ideals of our humanitarian mission,” stated HRH Princess Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno.

A Call for Global Cooperation

This appointment marks a significant step forward in the Sultanate’s efforts to foster cultural diplomacy, humanitarian outreach, and international partnerships. The Surakarta Sultanate invites global communities to join this noble mission, building bridges of understanding and cooperation for a brighter, more inclusive future.