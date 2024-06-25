ICC launches new “ICC Immersive” app on Apple Vision Pro

The ICC just launched – ICC Immersive, a groundbreaking new app developed in collaboration with Quidich to bring the electrifying atmosphere of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to fans through Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro users will be able to download the app and be virtually transported onto the cricket pitch, surrounded by a roaring crowd and interactive data overlays and visualizations of the biggest cricket carnival ever.

Users will be able to re-live the most exciting moments from the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in an accurately rendered virtual stadium, that utilizes various data sources including player and ball tracking to create an exact replica of the action.

This will give fans the experience of being inside each stadium across the six different Super 8 venues in West Indies, in addition to the historic 34,000 seater Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Users will be able to experience key moments from all matches from the Super 8s onwards, as well as the nail biting India against Pakistan match from a batter’s eye view.

As part of ICC’s commitment to digital transformation, fans new to cricket, will get a taste of what it’s like to face the world’s greatest bowlers in front of a packed crowd and experience the action like never before from the batter’s point of view. They can also view a drone fly-through the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and see highlight clips from the tournament.

ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw said: “We are always looking at ways to use new technology and data to take fans closer to the action. Apple Vision Pro gave us a unique platform to create completely immersive experiences. We believe this will be a great way for existing fans to go deeper into the game they love, and help explain our sport to the many new fans we have reached following the success of games in the USA.”

Over the past three years, we have been building on the HypeReality vision, and the ICC and Apple Vision Pro have been key enablers in bringing this platform to life,” said Rahat Kulshreshtha, Co-Founder of Quidich. “By combining 2.2 million data points collected for every T20 game by Quidich along with the ICC’s global reach, we’re creating an unparalleled experience for cricket fans worldwide. Developed 13,000 km away from the action in our innovation lab in Goa, India, the ICC Immersive app aims to revolutionize sports broadcast technology and redefine how sports are consumed.”

Quidich Innovation Labs is at the forefront of revolutionizing sports broadcasting by seamlessly blending the worlds of sports and technology. Over the years, Quidich has pioneered a suite of advanced tools that have transformed the way sports narratives are delivered to audiences globally. From introducing augmented reality on drones at ICC events to innovating with computer vision and real-time data analysis for player positions on the field, Quidich has redefined the viewer experience. They have also developed technology to capture digital twins of stadiums utilized to create immersive virtual reconstructions within the Unreal Engine, enabling viewers to relive pivotal moments in ICC events like never before.

Users based in the USA with an Apple Vision Pro can download ICC Immersive in the App Store right now.