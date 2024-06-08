Hurricane Preparedness at the Church of Jesus Christ, LDS

As part of their Emergency Preparedness teachings, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a Hurricane Preparedness Seminar presented by the Department of Emergency Management, an agency of the Barbados Government.



The Church has hosted similar presentations for several years as part of its Emergency Preparedness activities. The 2024 hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 and is forecast to be extremely active, according to global experts. This makes preparation even more important!

Mr. Alleyne was very supportive of the Church’s information resources about preparing well ahead of time for emergencies. He is shown with the noticeboard at the District Headquarters in Rendezvous, Christ Church, after making his presentation.

DEM Programme Officer Simon Alleyne outlined how important it is to prepare for disasters and shared graphic photographs and information on how previous hurricanes had affected various territories in the region. He explained the multiple threats posed by heavy rains, storm-force winds and flying objects propelled by storm-force winds. He also warned against sub-standard construction of buildings, and the dangers of squatting in flood-prone areas. He also emphasized the importance of developing a Family Disaster Plan…

His presentation explained the hurricane categories on the Saffir-Simpson Scale, the factors that contribute to disasters (not just hurricanes) including anthropogenic hazards in the Caribbean, and the Disaster Cycle. He also stressed that the public must stay aware of current threats by listening to the radio, following the DEM on social media and using the CAP.CAP and BMS Insight apps on their mobile devices. This event included crucial questions and answers and lively discussions, as Mr. Alleyne, shared much crucial information in a lively and impactful manner.



Afterwards, Mr. Alleyne was shown the Church’s Emergency Preparation noticeboard which has posters on the 72-hour Emergency Backpack, emergency phone numbers, and a sample Family Emergency Plan booklet.