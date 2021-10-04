Have you seen Missing Man – Arden Jones?

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a missing man. He is Arden Jones, 85 years, of Lot 16 Upper Crescent, Gall Hill, Christ Church. He left home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, and has not been seen since. He was wearing a blue vest shirt and green shorts at the time. His wife Averil Jones 80 years, of Durants Road, Christ Church reported him missing.

Description:

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Arden Jones is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2612, Police Hotline of 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477)

, or the nearest police station.