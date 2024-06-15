DE KOCK AND MILLER RETURN FOR THE ROYALS

Breaking News

The Royals will have retained West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell along with hugely experienced all-rounder Jason Holder. Left arm seamer Obed McCoy and exciting youngster Ramon Simmonds are also returning for the Royals. 

The Barbados Royals have confirmed the players they have retained and signed ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft. They have 14 confirmed players for the 2024 season and will have three spots to fill at the draft in July. 

South African batters Quinton de Kock and David Miller return for the Royals in 2024 to give their lineup explosive power. Overseas bowlers Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen ul Haq and Keshav Maharaj will also be with the Barbados franchise this season. 

The Royals have also retained Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze and Kevin Wickham for this year, along with Nyeem Young and Rivaldo Clarke. 

The full list of retained and signed players for the Royals are as follows: 

ROVMAN POWELL
JASON HOLDER 
DAVID MILLER
QUINTON DE KOCK
MAHEESH THEEKSHANA
ALICK ATHANAZE
NAVEEN UL HAQ
OBED MCCOY
KEVIN WICKHAM
KESHAV MAHARAJ
RAHKEEM CORNWALL
NYEEM YOUNG
RIVALDO CLARKE
RAMON SIMMONDS
