Deep Cover: Paddy Considine, Sean Bean & Bryce Dallas Howard

Three improv actors join a low-level police sting, but their refusal to break character leads them deep into the London criminal underworld. DEEP COVER is a fast-paced action comedy starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, an improv comedy teacher beginning to question if she’s missed her shot at success.

When an undercover cop (Sean Bean) offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate London’s gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals.