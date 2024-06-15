Hasaranga and Rossouw join Patriots for CPL 2024

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have confirmed the players they have retained and signed ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft. They have 13 confirmed players for the 2024 season and will have four spots to fill at the draft in July.
Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and South African opening batter Rilee Rossouw headline their 2024 signings, with Zimbabwean international Sikandar Raza and hugely exciting Sri Lankan seam bowler Nuwan Thusara also in the squad. Their final overseas signing is South African batter Tristan Stubbs.
The full list of retained and signed players for the Patriots are as follows:
|WANINDU HASARANGA
|RILEE ROSSOUW
|EVIN LEWIS
|SHERFANE RUTHERFORD
|SIKANDAR RAZA
|NUWAN THUSARA
|ANDRE FLETCHER
|TRISTAN STUBBS
|DOMINIC DRAKES
|ODEAN SMITH
|JOSHUA DA SILVA
|ASHMEAD NEDD
|JOHANN LAYNE
