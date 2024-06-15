Hasaranga and Rossouw join Patriots for CPL 2024

Breaking News

The local players the Patriots have retained include Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Fletcher. The Patriots have also secured the services of Odean Smith who has been transferred from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. 

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have confirmed the players they have retained and signed ahead of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft. They have 13 confirmed players for the 2024 season and will have four spots to fill at the draft in July. 

Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and South African opening batter Rilee Rossouw headline their 2024 signings, with Zimbabwean international Sikandar Raza and hugely exciting Sri Lankan seam bowler Nuwan Thusara also in the squad. Their final overseas signing is South African batter Tristan Stubbs. 

The full list of retained and signed players for the Patriots are as follows: 

WANINDU HASARANGA
RILEE ROSSOUW 
EVIN LEWIS
SHERFANE RUTHERFORD 
SIKANDAR RAZA
NUWAN THUSARA
ANDRE FLETCHER
TRISTAN STUBBS
DOMINIC DRAKES
ODEAN SMITH
JOSHUA DA SILVA
ASHMEAD NEDD
JOHANN LAYNE
