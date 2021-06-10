Featured Stories

  • The product of a Guyanese mother and Barbadian father, Clairmonte (at left with Drew McKenzie) established an unbreakable bond with Barbados well over a half-century ago, visiting with some frequency to take part in theatre productions, in the process building a life-long relationship with the legendary Earl Warner and eventually settling here.

    Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley remembers the late Clairmonte Taitt

  • Despite what was said at the CXC press conference, CXC may have heard the students and teachers, but they clearly neither listened nor cared, based on their 2021 Exam plans. And apparently parents are non-existent to CXC, as we were not referenced at all at the press conference!. Apparently one must be part of a formal entity to be 'recognised', even in crisis management! Old fashioned 'form over substance' is alive and well!

    The Students of the Caribbean Say “No Way, CXC”

    BARBADOS CREATES HISTORY BY PLANTING CORALS AT CARLISLE BAY

    Destination Barbados TV not affiliated with BTMI’s ‘Destination Barbados’

  • Both games are available from The Barbados Lottery Independence Square Retail ‘Flagship’ Store and lottery retail agents islandwide.

    Play, Win & Multiply with The Barbados Lottery’s all new Multiplier Suite of Games

BOA Olympic Day 2021 Celebrations

BOA Olympic Day 2021 Flyer In 2020 the Olympic Day celebrations were staged in Barbados as a virtual week of activities. The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) has this month announced that the event is back again this yea…

