  • "This project will apply good practice and draw on lessons learnt regarding communications and engagement in pandemics to address vaccine hesitancy," Director, Projects Department at the CDB, Mr. Daniel Best said. "Capacity building of health care workers, leaders and influencers to deliver compelling, evidence-based communication on the COVID-19 vaccine, could aid efforts to increase uptake," he further explained.

    Caribbean Development Bank and Global Affairs Canada collaborate with PAHO on vaccine uptake project

  • "This is a spectacular performance," Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles noted. "While we have maintained our number one position in the Caribbean, and top 1% of the best in Latin America and the Caribbean, the surge to the top 1.5% in the world gives us a considerable degree of professional satisfaction as a management and leadership team," Sir Hilary added. "The top global tier is where we set out to position our university and we have reached there," he concluded.

    Sir Hilary appointed to Council of United Nations University

  • Water Authority BB

    BWA Conducting Emergency Work at St George Facility

  • 4 IMG 20220301 WA0060

    CARICOM HEADS HANDLING WIDE RANGE OF MATTERS AT 33rd INTER-SESSIONAL MEETING IN BELIZE

  • facebook 1645990538755 6903784700662964769

    The world will pay a high price for Russian aggression: By Sir Ronald Sanders

Suspected Suicide in Brittons Hill

Suicide Police responded about 3:35 pm on Saturday 26th February 2022 to an apartment in Brittons Hill, St. Michael. It was indicated the lifeless body of a 28 year old female resident was found in same apart…

