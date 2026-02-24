Secretary Rubio’s Travel to St Kitts & Nevis

USA’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to St Kitts & Nevis tomorrow to participate in the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

Secretary Rubio will engage with Caribbean leaders to advance shared priorities, including strengthening regional security, deepening cooperation to combat illegal immigration and illicit trafficking, and promoting economic growth, health, and energy security across the Caribbean.

During his visit, the Secretary will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to working with CARICOM member states to enhance stability and prosperity in our hemisphere.