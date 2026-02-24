Secretary Rubio’s Travel to St Kitts & Nevis

Breaking News

Secretary Rubio began his Caribbean circuit in Jamaica on March 26, consulting with the Prime Ministers of Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. The next day, he met Presidents Irfaan Ali in Guyana and Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Suriname. The itinerary now moves to welcoming the leaders of the six independent Eastern Caribbean states and The Bahamas.

USA’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to St Kitts & Nevis tomorrow to participate in the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

Secretary Rubio will engage with Caribbean leaders to advance shared priorities, including strengthening regional security, deepening cooperation to combat illegal immigration and illicit trafficking, and promoting economic growth, health, and energy security across the Caribbean.

During his visit, the Secretary will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to working with CARICOM member states to enhance stability and prosperity in our hemisphere.

