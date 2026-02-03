Political Manifestoes in Barbados? Has Social Media or Technology made them obsolete?

Not so long ago, a sci-fi cop show with Michael Ealy & Karl Urban implied handwriting may be seen as archaic but useful skill. In the same way books are overpowered by tablets and iPads, is a Manifesto necessary for any political party? Is it wasted paper and ink?

$100 per month achieves exactly what for Barbadians of pensionable age? Is this a gesture or is it a step in the right direction?

USA, nor Canada have touted this type of publication, UK obliquely refers to it now and again, yet the Caribbean and Barbados in particular, still cling to it the way that couple clung to a piece of the Titanic in arctic waters at the dawn of the 20th Century…

Economist cum Pilot Jeremy Stephen says a similar thing is in Jamaica, but how relevant is such a fund two decades from now? What can roughly $20,000 buy at that point?

In 2008, the Democratic Labour Party pledged Integrity Legislation in the first 100 days of Office … good thing we didn’t hold our breath! In 1994 and 1999, Owen Arthur promised to sell off CBC TV as a means of ensuring journalistic credibility and allow the sole TV station a chance to profit without interference. This idea also never saw light of day, although some feel it has come to pass in a roundabout manner…

Perhaps in the cancel culture which pervades the 21st Century, where a song WAP from Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion is popular yet animated character Pepe Le Pew and Christmas chestnut Baby It’s Cold Outside are deemed unpopular — then maybe any other Manifestoes which emerge from this 2026 poll may be examined more carefully to see if promises are upheld then rewarded or disciplined accordingly?

The Democratic Labour Party is yet to release theirs up to airtime, whether the hesitation is prudence, concern for feasibility or some other circumstance. The vile epithets from Dr David Estwick and the cringing Freudian slip from James Paul each creating major damage for the DLP’s reputation, can easily be an overriding factor…

Friends of Democracy, which splintered from the DLP — which itself broke off from the ruling Barbados Labour Party, released their FoD Manifesto, but nary a whisper on its intentions or promises?

There are a growing number of Bajans who refer to the following quote from Morgan Freeman. “Maybe if we underpaid politicians and overpaid teachers, there would be smarter people and less stupid laws,” especially since no one in Barbados has tackled the matter of tint on a vehicle as a campaign point…

There are 96 candidates for these Elections set for next Wednesday. 30 each from the ruling Bees and the wannabe DEM’s with another 15 from the People’s Coalition for Progress and 12 rounding up via Friends of Democracy.

Making for 87 contesting, plus essentially 9 independent candidates or pollsters who have only one representative from their respective party. Choose well and remember you have the right to get time before or during your shift to go and exercise your democratic right that ancestors fought for you to have…