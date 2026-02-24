OPPOSITION SENATOR HAS CONCERNS ABOUT LEGISLATION AGAINST MP’s CROSSING THE FLOOR

After a review of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2026 I believe it represents one of the most significant and consequential proposals placed before the people of Barbados in recent times. This is not a routine amendment. It is not a technical adjustment. It is a proposal that strikes at the very heart of how our democracy functions, how power is exercised, and whose voice ultimately matters in this country.

At its core, the Bill proposes that a Member of Parliament who resigns from their political party, is expelled by that party, or crosses the floor would automatically lose their seat in the House of Assembly. This is being presented as a mechanism to promote political stability.

But stability must never be used as a convenient slogan to avoid deeper scrutiny. We must ask plainly and honestly: stability for whom, and at what cost?

When Barbadians go to the polls, they are not voting for a party logo alone. They are voting for a person, a neighbour, a community advocate. Someone they believe understands the roads that flood, the clinic that lacks supplies, the school that needs attention, the young people searching for opportunity. Voters place their trust in an individual to represent their interests even when that representation requires courage, disagreement, or principled dissent.

Under Barbados’ current legal framework, this principle is clear and unambiguous. The Representation of the People Act does not recognise political parties as legal actors in the nomination or election of candidates. Candidates are nominated as individuals. They campaign as individuals. They are elected as individuals. Once elected, they serve in the House of Assembly as Members of Parliament and not as property of a political organisation.

This amendment seeks to fundamentally alter that reality without addressing the wider electoral laws that underpin our democratic system. By inserting the concept of party ownership of seats into the Constitution in a piecemeal fashion, we risk creating legal contradictions, uncertainty, and constitutional confusion.

A Constitution cannot function properly when it is pulled in one direction while the supporting laws pull in another. More troubling still are the democratic implications.

This amendment would shift power decisively away from voters and place it in the hands of party leadership. Under this proposal, an MP who speaks out against a party decision, perhaps because it harms their constituency, could face expulsion and immediate removal from Parliament possibly at the sole discretion of the party leader. In effect, the voice of thousands of voters could be silenced overnight, not by an election, but by an internal party meeting. In recent times, we have seen how dissent caused dismissal at the parliamentarian level.

Imagine an elected representative fighting for a community facing unsafe housing, rising food prices, or environmental threats. If that MP challenges a party position in defence of their constituents, should they lose their seat for doing exactly what they were elected to do? Should the people of that constituency wake up one morning to discover they no longer have representation, not because they changed their minds, but because someone else decided behind closed doors?

That is not accountability to the people. That is accountability to party leadership, rather than to citizens.

In Westminster-style, first-past-the-post systems such as Barbados, parliamentary seats are traditionally understood to belong to the representative and the constituents they serve. This principle protects independence of thought, conscience voting, and the ability of MPs to place national interest above party interest when necessary. Even within the Caribbean, countries like Guyana that employ anti-defection rules do so within proportional representation systems where parties, not individuals, are explicitly elected through party lists. Barbados does not operate that system, and attempting to graft that model onto our electoral structure fundamentally misunderstands how our democracy is designed to function.



As noted by various public commentators and most recently Professor Troy Lorde, constitutional reform must not be treated as a series of technical edits that reduce the Constitution to a matter of legislative convenience. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. It is the social contract between the state and the people. When amendments are made in a fragmented, piecemeal manner, without comprehensive reform and public buy-in, we risk hollowing out that contract and replacing it with a document that serves political expediency rather than democratic principle.



This concern is heightened by the broader context in which this amendment is being advanced. At a time when Barbadians are grappling with rising costs of living, pressures on the healthcare system, increasing gun violence, and deep anxieties about public safety and opportunity, the focus of constitutional reform appears to be directed inward toward consolidating political control rather than outward toward solving the urgent challenges facing everyday citizens.

By tying parliamentary survival to party allegiance, this amendment risks creating a Parliament of silence rather than service. It discourages independent thought. It suppresses dissent. It conditions representatives to ask not “What is right for my constituents?” but “What will keep me in favour?” That is not the foundation of strong governance. It is the erosion of representative democracy.

Let me be clear, political stability matters. Order matters. Rules matter. But stability that is achieved by weakening democratic choice, undermining voter sovereignty, and concentrating power in the hands of a few is not true stability. It is control. And history teaches us that when control replaces consent, democracy suffers.



This is a constitutional amendment. It is among the highest forms of law-making in our system. It demands wide consultation, scrutiny, and open, honest national dialogue. The Constitution does not belong to any political party, administration, or leader. It belongs to the people of Barbados.



Any change to it must protect, above all else, the right of Barbadians to choose their representatives and more importantly to have those representatives act without fear when standing up for them.



This conversation must rise above partisan politics. It is not about who governs today, but about how Barbados is governed tomorrow. It is about safeguarding the voice of the people not just for this generation, but for generations yet to come.