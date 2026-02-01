Opposition candidate had fun time in Chalky Mount, St. Andrew

Breaking News

Ramon Goodman and the kids had a fun time in Chalky Mount St. Andrew. From football to the jump tent, to sliding down on the hills, fused with music, food, drinks and cupcakes. An evening that truly exhibited the children having a delightful time.

The joy beamed through the children and they played together, even the adults joined in with football.
As you know, the youth are the future, so the seed we sow into their lives is important and Goodman grasped this opportunity to sow love and kindness in the community of St. Andrew.

Overall, Ramon just wanted a social time with the kids, to see them have fun and in the process was able to connect with the parents as well.
The DLP Candidate Goodman says he’s looking forward to serving the people of Barbados, sowing continuous love, with a keen ear to understand the needs of the people, meet them where they are at, grow together, whilst upholding values of discipline, teamwork and community connection.

