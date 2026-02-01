Opposition candidate had fun time in Chalky Mount, St. Andrew

Ramon Goodman and the kids had a fun time in Chalky Mount St. Andrew. From football to the jump tent, to sliding down on the hills, fused with music, food, drinks and cupcakes. An evening that truly exhibited the children having a delightful time.
As you know, the youth are the future, so the seed we sow into their lives is important and Goodman grasped this opportunity to sow love and kindness in the community of St. Andrew.
The DLP Candidate Goodman says he’s looking forward to serving the people of Barbados, sowing continuous love, with a keen ear to understand the needs of the people, meet them where they are at, grow together, whilst upholding values of discipline, teamwork and community connection.
