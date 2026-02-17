“New Food unlocked at Pelican Village” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

What started as a casual “get dressed, I’m taking you out for lunch” courtesy of my brother quietly morphed into an early dinner adventure. I had no clue where we were headed until we pulled into Pelican Village.
Now, I’ll admit—I came with bias. I’m a creature of habit. Petty’s for food, Beyond Sushi for sushi. Those are my comfort zones. So when my brother announced, “Nope, we’re going to The Golden Hook,” skepticism immediately kicked in. He reassured me with a confident, “The food is NICEEEE—trust me.”
I ordered the macaroni pie and grilled dolphin, and wow. The macaroni pie was hands down the best I’ve ever had—rich, comforting, and so nostalgic it instantly reminded me of my grandmother’s cooking. The grilled dolphin was perfectly done: soft, flavourful, and beautifully seasoned without being overpowered.
And yes, I took a little peek into the kitchen (don’t judge me ?): spotless. Clean like a whistle. The entire team deserves their flowers—1000/10 for service, effort, and execution.
If you’re anywhere near that side of the island, do yourself a favour and stop by The Golden Hook. You can thank me later.
