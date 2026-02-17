“New Food unlocked at Pelican Village” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

What started as a casual “get dressed, I’m taking you out for lunch” courtesy of my brother quietly morphed into an early dinner adventure. I had no clue where we were headed until we pulled into Pelican Village.

Now, I’ll admit—I came with bias. I’m a creature of habit. Petty’s for food, Beyond Sushi for sushi. Those are my comfort zones. So when my brother announced, “Nope, we’re going to The Golden Hook,” skepticism immediately kicked in. He reassured me with a confident, “The food is NICEEEE—trust me.”

Let me just say this plainly: their food is top tier!!!

I ordered the macaroni pie and grilled dolphin, and wow. The macaroni pie was hands down the best I’ve ever had—rich, comforting, and so nostalgic it instantly reminded me of my grandmother’s cooking. The grilled dolphin was perfectly done: soft, flavourful, and beautifully seasoned without being overpowered.

Beyond the plate, the experience sealed the deal. Chef Nicole clearly cooks with love—you can taste it in every bite.

And yes, I took a little peek into the kitchen (don’t judge me ?): spotless. Clean like a whistle. The entire team deserves their flowers—1000/10 for service, effort, and execution.

Richelle Lavine is a multi-talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother. She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project, she always exceeds expectations. Successfully reporting on both 2022 and 2026 elections for radio & TV, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

If you’re anywhere near that side of the island, do yourself a favour and stop by The Golden Hook. You can thank me later.