“Mac’s Freighting” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

Yesterday, I found myself in need of urgent freighting services. My first call was to my little brother Salim of Dawe’s Freighting, but as fate would have it, he was fully booked. Without hesitation, he referred me to Matthew, owner of Mac’s Freighting — and what followed was nothing short of exceptional service.

From the moment Matthew arrived, the experience was seamless. He collected me, transported me to the furniture location, carefully handled the delivery, assisted me with an additional errand, and ensured I arrived home safely afterward.

Matthew and his assistant, Kymani, demonstrated a level of customer care that is increasingly rare. Not only were they professional and efficient, but they were also genuinely attentive. Feeling slightly under the weather, I was especially grateful for their patience and consideration. They helped me in and out of the vehicle, drove with care as though transporting precious cargo, and even made a quick stop so I could grab a snow cone along the way.

Service like this goes beyond simply moving items from point A to point B — it reflects integrity, compassion, and pride in one’s work.

For all your freighting needs, Matthew of Mac’s Freighting can be reached at 834-1720. In addition to freighting, he also offers handyman services.

Service: 10/10

Customer Care: 10/10

In a world where good service can be hard to find, this experience was a refreshing reminder that excellence still exists.