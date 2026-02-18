IFC supports Banco Industrial in a landmark transaction to boost MSME’s & create jobs in Guatemala

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and Banco Industrial, SA, the leading financial institution in Guatemala, announced a landmark transaction that will expand access to credit for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), thereby promoting job creation and economic development in the country.

Structured by the IFC, the $850 million financing combines the institution’s resources with the issuance of notes in international markets. The funds will be used entirely to support Banco Industrial’s financing solutions for SMEs. —with a focus on those led by women— that seek to invest, modernize or expand their activities.

“We are very pleased with the support of IFC, which has been fundamental in expanding our financial services for MSMEs in Guatemala,” said Luis Lara Grojec, CEO of Banco Industrial . “It is our goal and commitment to continue supporting and empowering entrepreneurs, especially women entrepreneurs, in the country, not only with financial services, but also, through Fundación Bi, with resources that make them more resilient and competitive, allowing more people to develop their talents in their homeland and avoid being forced to migrate. I greatly appreciate and value the extraordinary relationship that Banco Industrial and IFC have forged,” he added.

Luis Fernando Prado Ortiz, Manager of the Corporate and International Banking Division , commented: “This transaction marks a new precedent in our history as it is Banco Industrial’s 14th issuance in international capital markets. It reflects the strength and confidence that investors have in the institution and in Guatemala.”

“We are proud to strengthen our strategic alliance with Banco Industrial through an unprecedented transaction in the market,” said Sanaa Abouzaid, IFC Division Director for Mexico and Central America . “This support, which complements numerous joint initiatives over the past few years, will boost the MSME sector and directly contribute to job creation throughout the country,” she added.

There are approximately 370,000 MSMEs in the country, representing 40% of GDP and 77% of total employment. However, the limited availability of credit, which disproportionately affects women, hinders their competitiveness and growth.

The relationship between IFC and Banco Industrial, Guatemala’s largest banking group, began in 2006. Since then, IFC has supported the bank through investments in various products and segments, including loans focused on women, SMEs, and green financing. Since 2022 alone, the two institutions have completed five transactions, reflecting the strength and potential of this strategic alliance.