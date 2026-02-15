Gazprom Neft’s Stepan Khromov Joins African Energy Chamber (AEC) Board

Stepan Khromov, Head of Projects (Africa) at Russian vertically integrated oil company Gazprom Neft, has officially joined the African Energy Chamber (AEC) as a Board Member. Khromov brings with him significant experience across both Russian and African energy markets, creating new opportunities for strengthened collaboration at a time when Africa is scaling-up its energy development. The strategic addition reflects the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to fortifying international energy collaboration and advancing sustainable oil and gas development, paving the way for multilateral partnerships.

Khromov brings to the Board a breadth of experience rooted in international energy markets and cross-continental engagement. Since joining the AEC in 2023 as an International Energy Fellow, Khromov has been at the forefront of initiatives that bridge industry leadership, policy discourse and commercial cooperation. His work has spanned diverse markets and geographies, supporting the AEC’s mandate to mobilize investment, infrastructural development and private sector engagement across the continent.

Beyond African markets, Khromov has played an instrumental role in expanding the Chamber’s network with key global stakeholders, particularly with global partners such as Russia. He has championed constructive dialogue on oil and gas cooperation, participated in high-level forums and helped orchestrate engagement platforms that bring together public and private interests for mutual economic benefit.

“Stepan Khromov’s energy sector insights, global network and proven leadership in fostering cross-border partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to expand Africa’s role in the global energy landscape. Khromov’s appointment underscores the Chamber’s enduring commitment to strengthening ties between Africa and key international partners, particularly as we accelerate investment in oil and gas infrastructure that can deliver secure, reliable energy to African markets,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

Khromov’s appointment comes at a time when international cooperation in upstream and midstream oil and gas development is increasingly recognized as a driver for economic resilience and sustainable development. In recent years, Russia has been expanding its presence across key African markets, supporting investment, development and global trade.

In the oil and gas sector, Russian firms to the likes of Lukoil and Gazprom have been strengthening their portfolios, partnering with African companies and driving projects forward. Key milestones include Lukoil’s MoU signing with the Republic of Congo in 2024 to enhance cooperation in exploration and production. Gazprom has shown similar growth ambitions, signing a deal with Tanzania to explore and producer natural gas.

Beyond hydrocarbons, Russia’s Rosatom is making inroads into Africa’s nuclear sector. The company is engaging various African countries to support their nuclear ambitions. These include Rwanda, Guinea-Conakry, Mali and the Republic of Congo. By leveraging Russian expertise, these nations strive to unlock new opportunities in nuclear energy. Amid this strategic push, Khromov’s appointment as Board Member of the AEC will only serve to advance collaboration and investment.

“Khromov’s advocacy reflects a philosophy that robust energy sector development must be grounded in partnerships that deliver concrete economic outcomes for all parties. His contributions have emphasized opportunities for mutual benefit and sustainable growth rather than one-sided assistance, fostering dialogue that aligns with the Chamber’s mission to end energy poverty across Africa,” adds Ayuk.