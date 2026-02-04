Flow continues to make it easy to access devices

Flow Barbados is continuing to drive digital access with its Handset Instalment Programme, an initiative designed to make owning the latest mobile devices more affordable and more convenient for customers.

The programme allows eligible Flow customers to access cutting-edge smartphones through flexible, interest-free payment plans, eliminating the need to pay the full cost of a device upfront.

“We want to ensure our customers are enjoying the benefits of having the latest devices that truly allow them to get the most out of today’s digital world. This is about breaking down digital barriers and building stronger digital communities.”

“At Flow, we understand that access to modern technology plays a critical role in how people work, learn, communicate and stay connected. With the rollout of the country’s first 5G network we want to make sure customers are fully equipped to enjoy the benefits,” said Dwayne Jones, Manager, Commercial at Flow Barbados.

Since its introduction, the programme has assisted many customers in securing devices. Building on that momentum, Flow expanded the programme late last year to include an even wider range of devices, including the latest iPhones and Samsung smartphones.

“What’s exciting is that while the device line-up has expanded, the benefits of the programme remain the same. Customers still enjoy interest-free payments, flexible terms and the confidence of knowing that at the end of the contract, the device is theirs to keep,” Jones explained.

Another key feature of the programme is the ability to upgrade at the end of the instalment period, giving customers the option to move seamlessly to the latest device while retaining ownership of their previous handset.

“Our teams are always ready to help. Whether customers receive an invitation or walk into one of our stores, we’ll work with them to find the best path to owning a device that meets their needs. At the heart of this programme is our commitment to making sure customers can afford and access these top-of-the-line devices,” Jones said.