Dominican Republic bracing for very Cold Front

According to the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), a cold front and an associated trough are currently impacting the Dominican Republic.

The cold front, currently located over the eastern portion of Cuba, is moving toward the south/southeast and interacting with a trough over the Dominican Republic. This combination is expected to produce significant cloud cover and varying intensities of rainfall across much of the country.

The Weather Institute says moderate to heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms, and occasional wind gusts can be expected. These conditions will be most prominent in the northern, northeastern, and southeastern regions, as well as the Cordillera Central and the border area.

A noticeable drop in temperatures is expected, particularly during the night and early morning hours. This cooling trend is being driven by the arrival of a fresh north-northeasterly wind following the frontal system.

Residents in mountain ranges and interior valleys should expect pleasant to chilly temperatures, with the possibility of occasional fog or mist.

In the Greater Santo Domingo area, expect cloud increases with locally moderate to heavy showers and possible isolated thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Temperatures in the capital are forecasted to range between a minimum of 19°C – 21°C (66°F – 70°F) and a maximum of 29°C – 31°C (84°F -88°F).