CIBC Caribbean announces new Senior Director, Head of Corporate Banking

CIBC Caribbean has announced the appointment of Mr. Kemar Polius, to the position of Senior Director, Head of Corporate Banking and Sustainable Finance from February 1, 2026.

This follows the retirement of Mrs. Gillian Charles-Gollop, who previously led the bank’s business in that area, at the end of January.

The announcement was made by the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark St. Hill who hailed the appointment of Mr. Polius, a seasoned corporate banker, while also praising Charles-Gollop who retires after 34 years with the bank for her “dedicated service to CIBC Caribbean and her unwavering commitment to both clients and team engagement within the Corporate Banking segment across the region.”

Mr. Polius is currently serving as Head of Country for the bank’s Barbados business where he oversees the bank’s national operations including financial performance, regulatory relations, market positioning, and strategic leadership across the Barbados business lines such as Corporate Banking, International Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Wealth Management.

A Chartered Financial Analyst, he has also served in the Cayman Islands in the role of Senior Credit Manager leading the Cayman team of corporate credit specialists. He was later appointed Director of Corporate Banking, The Bahamas & TCI, where he remained in that capacity prior to assuming the role of Head of Country in Barbados.

Mr. Polius graduated top of his class with an MSc in Finance with Distinction from Warwick Business School and also holds a BSc in Banking and Finance with First Class Honours from the University of the West Indies.

“We are pleased to welcome Kemar to his new role which brings him back to Corporate Banking. He is a familiar face to many of our corporate clients, and we look forward to his leadership of this segment which we know will redound to the benefit of our clients and the talented team that he will lead.” Pim van der Burg, the bank’s Chief Commercial Officer said.

“The seamless transfer from Gillian to Kemar is testament to the wealth of talent we have at our bank which ensures an uninterrupted superior client experience,” he added.

Commenting on his new role Mr. Polius said: “It is an honor to step into this role and continue to contribute to our company’s success. I am looking forward to serving our clients and working alongside my team to deliver exceptional results for our bank.”