Bridgetown Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Welcomes US Olympian Mark Henry

The U.S. Embassy in Barbados just welcomed Mark Henry, a two-time Olympic athlete renowned globally as “The World’s Strongest Man” and Chief Executive Officer of All Caribbean Wrestling, for a courtesy call with Chargé d’Affaires Karin Sullivan.

Mr. Henry was accompanied by Jeffrey Brazzle, an American professional wrestler known as JB Cool and Chief Operating Officer of All Caribbean Wrestling.

During the meeting, they discussed the growth of professional wrestling as a global business, opportunities for cultural and commercial exchange, and All Caribbean Wrestling’s plans for its visit and continued engagement in the Caribbean.

The conversation also highlighted the role of U.S.-owned companies such as All Caribbean Wrestling in fostering people-to-people connections through sports and entertainment.

Mr. Henry and Mr. Brazzle, along with several other athletes from the United States, are in Barbados to host a wrestling event at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre. Sports diplomacy remains a cornerstone of the United States’ engagement around the world, using the universal language of sport to bring people together.

As part of our Freedom 250 initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, the U.S. Embassy is honoured to highlight All Caribbean Wrestling’s event in Barbados as a celebration of shared values, friendship, and cooperation between the United States and Barbados.