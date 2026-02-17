“360 Osteo lets you Walk Tall” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)”

Last Monday found me folded like a lawn chair. The pain was so intense it had me bent over, slightly delirious, and reconsidering every life choice that led to that moment. I called my brother for sympathy. Instead, I got efficiency.

“Get ready. I’m taking you to an osteopath,” he said.

Before I could even ask what an osteopath was, he hung up. No explanation. No pamphlet. Just vibes.

Fast forward to the appointment. We arrived and I was greeted by the warm and welcoming Ms. Sarah Drayton. She escorted me into the wellness room and immediately began asking what felt like a full biography of my life.

At first, I thought, “Ma’am… is this therapy or treatment?”

But as the session began, I quickly understood those “intrusive” questions weren’t intrusive at all. They were investigative. Strategic. Necessary. Osteopathic care, as I learned, is about understanding the whole person, not just the pain.

Now, let me explain the pain. It wasn’t a headache. It wasn’t a migraine. It was what I can only describe as cranial discomfort — a deep, internal “skull ache” that no one quite understood, despite my best attempts at explanation to various medical professionals over the years.

For context, I was in an accident in 2015 that left me temporarily paralyzed. Since then, I’ve seen chiropractors, orthopaedic surgeons and other specialists — all of whom I appreciate for the work they did. But this particular pain? It lingered. Uninvited. Unmoved.

Until Ms. Drayton.

She located trigger points with the precision of someone who clearly knows the body like a roadmap. And then it happened. A wave — no, a flush — of relief washed over me. The kind of relief that makes you emotional. Yes, I wept. Real tears.

For the first time since that accident, I felt the pain disperse. I felt light. I felt restored. I felt like Stella in Waiting to Exhale — except instead of exhaling smoke, I was exhaling suffering.

Osteopaths work with the philosophy how the body has an incredible capacity to heal itself when properly aligned and supported. They combine hands-on treatment with a deep understanding of anatomy and overall wellness, while still respecting and working alongside modern medicine. It’s not either-or; it’s integrated care.

Richelle Lavine is a multi-talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother. She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project, she always exceeds expectations. Successfully reporting on both 2022 and 2026 elections for Radio & TV, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

Becoming an osteopath is no small feat. Training in England, for example, requires four years of full-time study or five years part-time. It’s rigorous, detailed, and clearly worth it.

Please note, each practitioner is individually certified in the specific modalities they incorporate — so treatment styles can vary.

As for 360 Osteo — I will absolutely be back next week.

Customer service? A solid 10/10. The entire team — Tonya, Renee and Sacha — were warm, welcoming and genuinely attentive.

And Ms. Drayton? 100,000 out of 100,000.

For service. For empathy. For thoughtfulness. For that bubbly personality. And most importantly, for giving me relief when I had nearly forgotten what relief felt like.

Safe to say, last Monday I walked in bent over.

I walked out standing tall.