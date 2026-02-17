“360 Osteo lets you Walk Tall” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)”

Last Monday found me folded like a lawn chair. The pain was so intense it had me bent over, slightly delirious, and reconsidering every life choice that led to that moment. I called my brother for sympathy. Instead, I got efficiency.
“Get ready. I’m taking you to an osteopath,” he said.
Before I could even ask what an osteopath was, he hung up. No explanation. No pamphlet. Just vibes.
At first, I thought, “Ma’am… is this therapy or treatment?”
But as the session began, I quickly understood those “intrusive” questions weren’t intrusive at all. They were investigative. Strategic. Necessary. Osteopathic care, as I learned, is about understanding the whole person, not just the pain.
Now, let me explain the pain. It wasn’t a headache. It wasn’t a migraine. It was what I can only describe as cranial discomfort — a deep, internal “skull ache” that no one quite understood, despite my best attempts at explanation to various medical professionals over the years.
Until Ms. Drayton.
She located trigger points with the precision of someone who clearly knows the body like a roadmap. And then it happened. A wave — no, a flush — of relief washed over me. The kind of relief that makes you emotional. Yes, I wept. Real tears.
For the first time since that accident, I felt the pain disperse. I felt light. I felt restored. I felt like Stella in Waiting to Exhale — except instead of exhaling smoke, I was exhaling suffering.
Osteopaths work with the philosophy how the body has an incredible capacity to heal itself when properly aligned and supported. They combine hands-on treatment with a deep understanding of anatomy and overall wellness, while still respecting and working alongside modern medicine. It’s not either-or; it’s integrated care.
Becoming an osteopath is no small feat. Training in England, for example, requires four years of full-time study or five years part-time. It’s rigorous, detailed, and clearly worth it.
Please note, each practitioner is individually certified in the specific modalities they incorporate — so treatment styles can vary.
As for 360 Osteo — I will absolutely be back next week.
Customer service? A solid 10/10. The entire team — Tonya, Renee and Sacha — were warm, welcoming and genuinely attentive.
And Ms. Drayton? 100,000 out of 100,000.
For service. For empathy. For thoughtfulness. For that bubbly personality. And most importantly, for giving me relief when I had nearly forgotten what relief felt like.
Safe to say, last Monday I walked in bent over.
I walked out standing tall.
