2025 BEACH Awards Honor Haiti & Cuba Conservation Leaders

The Caribbean faces unprecedented threats from climate change and coastal degradation. Against this backdrop, two conservation leaders are being recognized for their extraordinary impact: a Haitian organization that has restored critical coastal ecosystems while empowering thousands of community members, and a Cuban marine biologist whose pioneering research is reshaping our understanding of Caribbean coral reefs.

Fondation pour la Protection de la Biodiversité Marine (FoProBiM) Executive Director Jean Wiener receives the 2025 Organizational CBF BEACH Award at an award ceremony in Miami, Florida

The Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) yesterday announced the recipients of the 2025 Biodiversity Excellence Award for Caribbean Heroes (BEACH Award) at a ceremony in Miami Florida: organizational winner, Fondation pour la Protection de la Biodiversité Marine (FoProBiM) from Haiti, and individual winner: Dr. Dorka Cobián, Chief Biologist at the Guanahacabibes National Park in Cuba.

Haiti’s Conservation Success Story

FoProBiM has achieved remarkable results over three decades, despite operating in one of the Caribbean’s most challenging environments. The organization has planted 1.2 million mangroves across Haiti, creating natural barriers that protect vulnerable coastal communities from hurricanes and storm surge while restoring critical fish nurseries.

FoProBiM assists in the management of all of Haiti’s marine protected areas, co-manages the Three Bays Marine Protected Area, and has engaged more than 30,000 coastal residents in conservation activities. The organization developed the first-ever environmental education materials in Haitian Creole, making marine science accessible to local communities in their own language.

Executive Director Jean Wiener poses with his 2025 CBF BEACH Award received on behalf of Fondation pour la Protection de la Biodiversité Marine (FoProBiM) from Haiti. FoProBiM has achieved remarkable results over three decades, despite operating in one of the Caribbean’s most challenging environments

“Receiving the BEACH Award is especially meaningful because it recognizes commitment, perseverance, and long-term impact,” said Jean Wiener, Executive Director of FoProBiM. “It affirms that even in complex and challenging contexts like the one Haiti faces today, environmental protection is both possible and essential.”

Cuban Scientist Explores the Deep

Dr. Dorka Cobián has participated in historic scientific expeditions that circumnavigated Cuba, exploring both shallow coral gardens and rarely-studied mesophotic (deep-water) reefs. Her research on fish ecology and coral restoration has directly informed the designation and strengthening of marine protected areas across Cuba.

Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chair of the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund’s Board of Directors delivers remarks at the 2025 CBF BEACH Award Ceremony in Miami, Florida

Her work bridges cutting-edge science with on-the-ground action. Dr. Cobián leads community-based restoration programs that engage local residents in replanting corals and mangroves, while her published research shapes national and regional conservation policies.

“This year, we celebrate two powerful examples of what Caribbean conservation leadership looks like in action. FoProBiM reminds us that long-term, community-led commitment can restore ecosystems and strengthen resilience, even in the most challenging contexts. Dr. Dorka Cobián shows how scientific excellence can advance marine protection and inspire lasting change. Together, they embody the spirit of the BEACH Awards: impact, innovation, and dedication to people and nature,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chair of the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund’s Board of Directors.

A Growing Legacy

The 2025 winners join an elite group of Caribbean conservation pioneers. The inaugural 2023 BEACH Awards honored Dr. Judith Gobin of Trinidad and Tobago, the first female Professor in Life Sciences at UWI St. Augustine, and Reef Check Dominican Republic, which has pioneered economically sustainable coral restoration models.

The awards are named for two visionary CBF founding board members: Eleanor Garraway-Phillips, architect of the Bahamas Protected Areas Fund, and Dr. Jens Mackensen, a leader in conservation finance across Latin America and the Caribbean.