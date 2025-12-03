Message Observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities from the Hon. Kirk Humphrey, MP – Min. of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs

Today, December 3rd, as Barbados joins the global community in observing this United Nations–established day, we are reminded of the importance of creating a society where every individual is valued, included, and empowered. This observance challenges us to deepen our understanding of the experiences of persons with disabilities (PWDs), uphold their rights, and work collectively to dismantle the barriers that limit their full participation in our communities.

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs (MPEA) continues to advance social progress with intention and purpose, ensuring that all citizens especially members of the disabled community—are supported and included. Our approach, aligned with international best practices, focuses on building an equitable society where every individual can realize their full potential. Central to this mission is the implementation of laws that protect PWDs from discrimination and guarantee equal access to education, employment, healthcare, housing, recreation, public participation, and social protection.

In this regard, the new Persons with Disabilities Bill represents a significant step forward. It strengthens the right to fair and equal employment, and Government is already collaborating with private-sector partners to create more meaningful and sustainable job opportunities for persons with disabilities.

This year’s theme, “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” aligns seamlessly with our national vision. Disability-inclusive societies are not built on charity, but on the recognition that equal access is a fundamental human right and a defining feature of a progressive nation.

A disability does not equate to inability. Empowering PWDs enhances workforce participation, strengthens skill development, stimulates innovation, and contributes substantially to our economic and social development.

Achieving true inclusivity requires the removal of barriers, starting with mental barriers such as stigma, stereotypes, and misconceptions that fuel discrimination and exclusion. Through continuous public awareness and educational initiatives, the MPEA, working through the National Disabilities Unit (NDU) and in partnership with stakeholders such as the Barbados Council for the Disabled, continues to engage schools, workplaces, and communities to foster understanding of both the needs and the capabilities of PWDs.

We are also committed to addressing structural barriers by promoting greater accessibility in buildings, transportation, signage, and equipment across the public and private sectors. It is encouraging that many architects, engineers, developers, and business owners are now intentionally designing spaces that accommodate persons with diverse needs.

At the same time, systemic barriers ,including communication, financial, and policy challenges are being addressed through equitable and inclusive government programmes. These include the National Assistance Programmes, the expanded Special Needs Grant under the National Insurance and Social Security Scheme, and the National Policy for Improving the Lives of Persons with Disabilities.

The NDU continues to provide essential services such as public sign language training, the Adjustment to Blindness Programme, and the Technology Services Programme for the Blind and Visually Impaired all aimed at promoting independence, dignity, and digital inclusion.

Importantly, members of the disabled community have long advocated for meaningful employment and opportunities to showcase their talents. The Ministry has responded. In January 2026, the Mangrove Agricultural Project will commence, creating employment for thirty persons with disabilities. Additionally, the monthly Entrepreneurial Markets at the NDU’s Maxwelton location will resume, offering more than 40 PWDs a platform to display and sell their products. The NDU will continue its 12-week work experience programme for young persons with disabilities, while strengthening its partnerships with the Job Start Plus Programme and the Ministry of Educational Transformation.

To ensure more coordinated, effective services for vulnerable persons including persons with disabilities—Government has also established the new Social Empowerment Agency (SEA). This agency brings core social services into a single, integrated hub, allowing assessments, referrals, home support, and financial assistance to be delivered in a more seamless manner. This joined-up approach reduces gaps, speeds up support, and makes it easier for persons with disabilities and their families to access the services they need without navigating multiple agencies.

Advancing the rights of persons with disabilities is a shared national responsibility. With fewer than 20 percent of individuals born with disabilities and the majority acquiring one later in life this is a clear and urgent call to action. Let us continue to strengthen our laws, policies, and practices to build an inclusive and equitable Barbados for all.