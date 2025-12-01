Barbados earns Best Worldwide Destination at the ITTN Awards

Breaking News

Barbados was decreed as Best Worldwide Destination at the ITTN Awards in Dublin and the BTMI’s celebrating this incredible honour with their friends across Ireland

Voted on by members of the Irish travel industry, this award highlights the strong and enduring bond between Barbados and Irish holidaymakers.

Elan Mottley, Director UK and Ireland at BTMI, shared that the team is delighted by the recognition and remains committed to welcoming even more visitors to experience the warmth, culture and beauty of our island.

Senior BDO, Stacey Hutchinson, added that this win also celebrates our valued partnerships with Irish travel agents and tour operators whose support helps create unforgettable Barbados experiences.

Throughout 2025 the BTMI team has been actively engaging with Irish consumers, media and trade partners at events across Ireland and the UK, strengthening our presence and connections in this important market.

Getting to Barbados from Ireland has never been easier with convenient connections through London, Manchester and Amsterdam on Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Aer Lingus and KLM.

Thank you, Ireland, for your continued love and support. Barbados is ready to welcome you!

