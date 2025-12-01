Barbados earns Best Worldwide Destination at the ITTN Awards

Barbados was decreed as Best Worldwide Destination at the ITTN Awards in Dublin and the BTMI’s celebrating this incredible honour with their friends across Ireland
Voted on by members of the Irish travel industry, this award highlights the strong and enduring bond between Barbados and Irish holidaymakers.
Senior BDO, Stacey Hutchinson, added that this win also celebrates our valued partnerships with Irish travel agents and tour operators whose support helps create unforgettable Barbados experiences.
Getting to Barbados from Ireland has never been easier with convenient connections through London, Manchester and Amsterdam on Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Aer Lingus and KLM.
Thank you, Ireland, for your continued love and support. Barbados is ready to welcome you!
