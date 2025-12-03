Accident & Emergency at QEH gets Equipment Lifeline

A recent donation from Goddard Enterprises Ltd. has revitalized the Accident & Emergency (A&E) Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by bringing several ailing machines back into operation.

The GEL Team stand with the resuscitated equipment and the QEH team from left- Anthony Ali, Marianna Shepherd, Dr. Anne Marie Cruickshank, Dr. Joanne Bradford-King and Lee-Ann Millar Mendes the Group VP of HR and Shared Services at GEL

In thanking Goddard Enterprises for their donation, Dr. Anne-Marie Cruickshank, Head of the A&E Department, said that, when she learned about the upcoming monetary donation, she immediately engaged with her colleagues. They identified several pieces of equipment that were currently in storage, awaiting vital parts and/or attachments. Specifically, there were 4 vital signs monitors and 2 Electrocardiogram (ECG) machines presently out of service. Dr. Cruickshank explained that the vital signs monitors required hoses and thermometers, while the ECG machines required cables and sensors, which had become worn as these are the attachments used when working with the patients who need to be monitored. She stated that, through constant use, these attachments become unusable over time, and without them, the machines are inoperable.

As she addressed those gathered, Marianna Shepherd, Operations Coordinator for the A&E, emphasized that these machines played a crucial role in daily patient management, as they were utilized for at least one-third of the department’s activities, moving directly from one patient to the next. By purchasing the necessary components and bringing these machines back into service, the department would not only increase the available resources but also reduce the wait times for patients.

Dr. Anne Marie Cruickshank (centre) explains how the Vital Signs Machine works to Anthony Ali, (left) while Marianna Shepherd looks on as Dr. Joanne Bradford-King (second right) and Lee-Ann Millar Mendes the Group VP of HR and Shared Services at GEL engage about the ECG machine.

In his remarks, Anthony Ali, CEO of Goddard Enterprises, expressed how delighted they were to participate in this critical initiative. He confided that their first instinct was to explore the possibility of donating a new piece of equipment. However, when they learned that the real challenge lay in sourcing specialised parts for existing machines – parts that were not readily available and required custom orders – they realized that this was the path they needed to take. He said that, once they understood the gravity of the situation, “… it became clear that these components – cables, hoses, sensors, and thermometers – were not just accessories, they were the lifelines for machines that play a vital role in saving lives.” Acknowledging that there is much public concern around wait times in emergency care, Ali stated that, “While this donation may not solve every challenge, we hope it will help improve efficiency and outcomes for both patients and healthcare providers.”

He underscored that the company’s corporate social responsibility embraces four foundational tenets: Education, Health, Sport, and Community, and highlighted their commitment through active outreach programs that span 27 countries. He said that they are currently assisting with supplies for Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, continuing their support from last year’s response to Hurricane Beryl.