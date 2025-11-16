With CDB Support, Kingstown Port Opens

Regional trade and connectivity have entered a new era with the recent opening of the Kingstown Port. The landmark achievement was made possible through USD130 million loan resources provided by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB / the Bank), and USD equivalent of a 3 million Technical Assistance grant for project preparation and USD36 million grant for project implementation. The grant funds were administered by CDB on behalf of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF).

The opening ceremony was held at the state-of-the-art facility, which is designed to power sustainable growth, engineered for climate resilience and to withstand extreme weather, and built with environmental, gender and social safeguards embedded throughout. This modernised port positions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a dynamic maritime hub to boost efficiency, create jobs, and drive inclusive economic opportunity throughout the region.

CDB officials attend opening of modernised Kingstown Port. Left to Right: Mr. William Ashby, Division Chief (Ag.), Economic Infrastructure Division; Mr. Lenski Douglas, Operations Officer (Civil Engineer), Economic Infrastructure Division; and Dr. Isaac Solomon, Vice-President, Operations.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Dr. Isaac Solomon, Vice-President, Operations, CDB, reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to partnership and progress explaining, “This facility stands as a tangible demonstration of what is possible when vision, partnership, and perseverance converge to promote holistic development and transformative social and economic change. It marks a new chapter in the modernisation of the country’s transport and logistics infrastructure, strengthening the foundation for trade, economic growth, and resilience — both here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and across the wider Caribbean.”

Through counterpart funding, the project also successfully facilitated the resettlement of 49 families from the affected community at Rose Place. The process was carefully managed to preserve community ties while improving quality of life and safety for the residents. The successful execution of the resettlement component underscores the Government and the Bank’s unwavering commitment to people-centred development. The project ensured that livelihoods were protected through the transition, and the benefits of progress are shared broadly and equitably in pursuit of the Bank’s poverty reduction mandate.

CDB’s investment in the Kingstown Port reflects the Bank’s vision for inclusive, climate-resilient development and the vital role that maritime infrastructure plays in enabling trade and national competitiveness. At the time of approval during the Bank’s December 2019 Board Meeting, the Project represented the largest capital investment to a Borrowing Member Country.

“As we look to the future, CDB remains committed to working alongside the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — supporting your efforts to strengthen infrastructure, empower communities, and accelerate sustainable growth,” said Dr. Solomon.

The modernised Kingstown Port aligns with CDB’s Rebirth-Innovate-Transform- Thrive agenda. It will enhance quality of life, foster regional collaboration, and promote lasting prosperity across the Caribbean.