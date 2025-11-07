We don’t want no badges, Police want “El Gringo”

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the general public, in locating Justin Omari Jones, alias ‘Gringo’ or ‘El Gringo’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Jones, whose last known address is Fairfield Crossroad, Tudor Bridge, St. Michael, is approximately five feet six inches (5’ 6”) in height, of brown complexion and is slim build.

Jones has a tattoo of two tear drops under each eye, the word ‘RACHELL’ over his left eye and the image of a face on the left side of his neck. Additionally he has the word ‘PET’ on his left forearm, an image of a cross and the letters ‘RIP’ across the back of his right hand.

Justin Omari Jones is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department, at the Black Rock Police Station, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Justin Omari Jones, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7505 or 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police Station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted…