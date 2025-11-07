Breaking News

People Empowerment Minister, Kirk Humphrey, who was in Parliament at the time but still made a brief contribution – expressed concern for these issues, he urged stakeholders to examine the plight of caregivers as it relates to Welfare.

Town Hall meeting to discuss and make amendments on Barbados’ report on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of PWDs (UNCRPD) report

The Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs (MPEA) continues its quest to improve the lives of Persons with Disabilities (PwD’s) in Barbados.

Therefore, the MPEA Minister – the Hon. Kirk Humphrey – extends an invitation for all Barbadians to attend the Town Hall Meeting on Barbados’ report on the United Nations Convention on the Rights of PWDs (UNCRPD).

This report can be downloaded here https://is.gd/UNReport_peoplebds or a limited number of hard copies will be made available at the Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs, 4th Floor, Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael.

The Town Hall will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday 12th November 2025, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC), Two Mile Hill, St Michael.

The public is invited to either attend in person or join the following short link for Zoom attendance https://is.gd/PwD2025MPEA.

This notice is in conjunction with the National Disability Advocates from the Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs.

