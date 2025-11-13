Toronto set to Celebrate Barbados’ Independence in Style at 2025 BCA Gala

The Barbados Canada Association is proud to announce its highly anticipated 2025 Barbados Independence Gala, taking place on Saturday, November 22nd 2025 at the elegant Parkview Manor in Toronto.

This beloved annual soiree under the patronage of the Consul General of Barbados will celebrate the 59th anniversary of Barbados’ Independence while simultaneously raising funds to support Barbadian citizens through contributions to the Department of Emergency Management and the Albert Cecil Graham Development Centre (which enhances therapy programs for individuals with special needs).

For 2025, the all-inclusive celebration will bring together Barbadians, friends of Barbados, and supporters of Caribbean culture for an unforgettable evening of pride, joy and unity at the beautiful Parkview Manor, a premium venue which is centrally-located for the many patrons who will be coming from various locations within the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

Attendees can look forward to an immersive cultural experience, featuring a sumptuous spread of top tier cuisine prepared to perfection, inclusive of desserts and beverages.

Additionally, the evening of cultural connection will have a raffle, auction & door prize and offer guests opportunities to mingle, network and dance the night away to the sounds of DJ Phase 4. Most notably, hot on the heels of last year’s buzz, the gala will shine once more with an unforgettable performance from Barbados’ powerhouse band, 2Mile Hill.



With regards to this upcoming elegant gathering, BCA Vice-President Reeva Goodman shared, “This Gala is more than a celebration, it’s a chance for our community and friends of Barbados to come together, honour our heritage, and showcase the vibrant culture of our island.”

The Barbados Independence Gala has become one of Toronto’s signature Caribbean-Canadian events, and this year’s edition promises to be the most exciting yet. With its blend of music, culture, and culinary delights, the evening is set to capture the true essence of Bajan pride.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Barbados’ 59th independence in fine style, surrounded by the rhythms, flavours, and cultural excellence of the region on Saturday 22nd November 2025, at the Parkview Manor, 55 Barber Greene Road, Toronto, ON from 6:00PM.

