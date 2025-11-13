TJ Max Unleashes His Inner Animal with New Power Soca Single “WILD”

Soca artiste TJ Max is set to ignite the carnival circuit with the release of his high-voltage new single “WILD,” an electrifying power Soca anthem that blurs the line between man and beast in the most exhilarating way.

Originally penned by Nigel Rojas (frontman of the band Orange Sky) with co-writing by TJ Max himself who added his energetic vibe and unmistakable lyricism, “WILD” takes listeners on a rhythmic safari where human instincts, carnival spirit, and untamed energy collide.

A seasoned MC and entertainer, TJ Max brings an unmatched stage presence shaped by years of performing for local and international audiences.

Regarding this new release, TJ Max whose real name is Turnel John stated, “The song which was inspired by a wildlife documentary is a blend of storytelling and a love for the culture and connects the dots between the animal kingdom and human behaviour on the road for Carnival.”

Since its first preview, “WILD” has already been causing an uproar with listeners who have praised the new release for its energetic vibes and a blend of traditional Calypso storytelling with modern Soca fire.

The Trinidad-born performer shared, “So far the song has created a real burst of energy among partiers, total frenzy and bacchanal!”.

With its contagious rhythm and larger-than-life performance energy, TJ Max envisions “WILD” becoming a staple across the global Carnival landscape and visualizes the song connecting with several DJs, radio stations and festivals while resonating the energy and the passion of carnival culture within partygoers and masqueraders.

The single comes complete with a visually stunning music video which is available now on YouTube, which creatively explores the parallels between animal instincts and human revelry.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Stevie Wonder, David Rudder, and Calypso Rose, TJ Max says that he’s driven by one guiding principle: “There’s no expiration date on your dreams. Take every opportunity and make something good life. Who God bless, no man curse; so I can’t be wrong.”

Awaken your inner animal for Carnival 2026 with “WILD”, now available on all major streaming platforms.