THIS IS NOT A MURDER MYSTERY – STUDIOCANAL

Bajan Reporter

,

Young René Magritte’s life is about to change when he’s invited to participate in a private art exhibition at an opulent English estate, owned by the flamboyant Lord James. It’s 1936 and the art world is abuzz with the rise of surrealism.

Fellow guests include Salvador Dali, Lee Miller, Man Ray, and Max Ernst – all artists on the brink of global fame. But after a wild night, Magritte wakes up beside the dead body of a young woman, with no memory of the previous evening.

As more bodies fall and Scotland Yard arrives to lock down the estate, Magritte must uncover the truth to clear his name. Is everything what it seems, or nothing at all?

