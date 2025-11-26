The Root Unveils The Root 100 List

The Root just revealed their 2025 honorees of The Root 100, an annual list celebrating the most influential Black icons in America who have made a significant impact in their fields and communities, across arts & entertainment, business, activism, media, science, technology, social justice, politics, culture, philanthropy, sports, and beyond.

Ashley Allison, owner of The Root and Founder-CEO of Watering Hole Media.

The Root 100: 2025 list includes Vice President Kamala Harris, Denzel Washington, Pastor Jamal Bryant, Doechii, Teyana Taylor, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Kai Cenat, Gayle King, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Samara Joy, Audra McDonald, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, Ryan Coogler, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, A’ja Wilson, Robin Roberts, Misty Copeland, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert F. Smith, Joy Ann Reid, Michael B. Jordan, Tina Knowles, The Breakfast Club, and many others who have made an indelible mark on Black American culture and beyond.

Click here for a full list of The Root 100: 2025’s Most Influential African Americans.

Since its inception in 2011, The Root 100 has become a hallmark of Black achievement, recognizing celebrities, public figures, community leaders, and the behind-the-scenes change-makers whose influence impacts the culture. “Unlike in previous years, The Root 100 will present the best in Black achievement without rankings, celebrating each honoree equally for their contributions and impact,” shares Ashley Allison, publisher of The Root. “This shift reflects a renewed commitment to collective recognition, honoring the shared brilliance, innovation, and cultural influence that continues to define the Black experience. Each honoree on the 2025 list represents achievement in their own right, reinforcing that The Root 100 List is not a competition, but a celebration of collective power.”

In 2025, The Root came under new leadership, marking a fresh chapter for the iconic platform. Ashley Allison’s acquisition of The Root brings renewed focus on Black ownership and authentic storytelling, with a continued commitment to showcasing the voices and achievements of Black Americans who are reshaping industries, communities, and global culture. Under Allison’s leadership, the 2025 Root 100 continues the legacy of The Root 100 list while embracing the future with new perspectives, fresh content, and innovative partnerships.

The Root 100 remains a vital platform for celebrating Black achievement and inspiring future generations of leaders. As The Root embarks on this new chapter under Ashley Allison’s leadership, the commitment to amplifying the voices and stories that define the Black experience remains stronger than ever.

Honorees from The Root 100: 2025’s Most Influential African-Americans list will be celebrated at an exclusive invite-only event in New York City this December, presented in partnership with Martell. The evening will honor the power, influence, and cultural impact of this year’s trailblazers and toast those redefining excellence across every field. #TheRoot100