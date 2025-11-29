The Barbados National Union of Fisherfolk Organisations (BARNUFO) Improving Operational Efficiency with UNDP Support

The Barbados National Union of Fisherfolk Organisations (BARNUFO) is better equipped to serve its membership, following the handover of office furniture and equipment by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on World Fisheries Day (21 November).

This initiative aimed at enhancing BARNUFO’s operational efficiency forms part of the Barbados Coastal Fisheries Resilience (BCFR) Project, which is funded by the Government of Japan and implemented by UNDP in collaboration with the Barbados Fisheries Division.

This first tranche of items included furniture, audiovisual equipment and other office supplies, with additional items to be delivered in the coming weeks. The brief presentation took place at BARNUFO’s offices at Pelican House, Bridgetown, with the participation of representatives from BARNUFO, the Embassy of Japan, the Barbados Fisheries Division, and UNDP.

BARNUFO President, Vernel Nicholls, highlighted the value of the intervention, saying: “BARNUFO is proud to have partnered with the Government of Japan, UNDP, and the Government of Barbados in receiving our new office equipment. This will strengthen BARNUFO and our member organizations, providing a comfortable environment for the Executive to work, as well as conducting more effective training programmes. We are deeply grateful for this sponsorship and look forward to continuing the partnerships and linkages that have been formed.”

She noted that these partnerships are critical for taking the fishing industry to the next level. “After Beryl, we recognize that we can’t go back; we have to go forward with a bigger and a better fishing industry. We have to look at things differently. We have to talk about sustainable fishing; we have to talk about management – and those are the kinds of conversations that we’ll be having with our members as we go along.”

UNDP’s Resident Representative, Ms. Limya Eltayeb, emphasized UNDP’s commitment to bringing stakeholders together to ensure relevance and meaningful impact of its projects, saying, “Our aim is to open new pathways for everybody – collaborating, convening and creating partnerships.”

She added: “BARNUFO provides valuable support to fisherfolk who are the backbone of the fishing sector. Strengthening its capacity to respond to their members’ needs is critical and UNDP is grateful to the Government of Japan for their generous support in making this possible through the Barbados Coastal Fisheries Resilience Project. This handover is a tangible step toward ensuring that fisherfolk have the tools and resources needed to thrive in a changing climate.”

Economic Cooperation Officer at the Embassy of Japan in Barbados, Tia Headley, said, “The Government and people of Japan are pleased to extend support to the Barbadian fishing community through our partnership with UNDP. Fisheries is a sector in which Japan has consistently demonstrated global leadership in providing technical and financial assistance, and we were committed to responding to the needs of this industry following the severe impact of Hurricane Beryl. This initiative represents more than recovery, it embodies the principle of building back better by enhancing resilience, sustainability, and preparedness, ensuring that the fishing sector can withstand future challenges and continue to contribute to national development.”

Chief Fisheries Officer, Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox, expressed her support for the BCFR project, which she noted is undertaking several important activities to build capacity, reduce vulnerability and boost the climate resilience of the fisheries sector, including the procurement of a marine lift and ice machine for the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex. She said partnerships are key to achieving the goal of making the Barbados fisheries sector “world-class”, adding, “We commend BARNUFO and their executive and we look forward to seeing more engagement with the fisherfolk now that you’re fully equipped.”

BARNUFO is the umbrella organization for the country’s multiple fisherfolk organizations, representing the interests of a sector that comprises some 8,800 people along the fisheries value chain. The BCFR project’s engagement with BARNUFO is part of a broader strategy to build resilience in the fisheries sector, which includes capacity-building programs, improved communication systems, and disaster preparedness planning.