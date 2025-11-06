Richard Stoute Teen Talent and Over 21 Competition Finals Are Here!

This weekend, ten talented teens will battle for the crown on Sunday November 9th at the St. Leonard’s Boys’ School. Vying for a top spot are Antoine Winter, Chelsea Cadogan-Goddard, Crayshanda St. Hill, Dacia Moore, Damario Foster, Jasmine Walkes, Joshua Osbourne, Kymani Devonish, Tavon Boyce and ZZ Cumberbatch.

The Over 21 group will have their turn to wow the audience and impress the judges on Friday November 7th, at the same venue. Contestants Malique Lovell, Kyrique Alleyne, Zadora Griffith, Kenya Joseph, Alicia Alleyne, Benoni Blackett, Lisa Hackett, Bentley Jones, Dave Cumberbatch and Anne-Marie Brathwaite are the ten competitors looking to etch their names on Richard Stoute history’s page. Both competitions begin at 8PM.

The competition continues to prepare contestants for even bigger stages. Since winning the 2024 Teen Talent contest, Kenaz “Bit Bit” Walker has continued on his musical journey wowing audiences on several stages including the 2024 Independence Concert: Pride of Nationhood, and the NIFCA Performing Arts Semifinals 2025 in the Music category.

Shaneka George, the 2024 Richard Stoute Over 21 Contest winner, has continued to grace local stages including the event ‘Rejoice and Celebrate’ held under the Christ Church We Gatherin’ month of activities.

At the recently concluded Over 21 Semifinals, son of the late Richard Stoute, Kevin Stoute shared that his team has been making it easy for him by understanding what needs to be done in both a consistent and professional manner.

He expressed the importance of keeping the legacy alive for two years, and counting, and assured the audience that he would continue to uphold his father’s wishes for discipline for him and the contestants while ensuring all have a good time.

There is far more than a good time up for grabs as prizes for the upcoming weekend include $10,000 for the winner of the Teen Talent contest, $5000 for 2nd place, $3,500 for 3rd place, $2,000 for 4th and $1,000 for 5th position. In a continued effort to support both categories equally 4th and 5th will now receive a cash prize in the Over 21 category.

The individual who places 5th in the Over 21 contest this weekend will receive $750 with $1000 going to 4th place, $1,500 to 3rd place, $2,000 for the first runner up and the winner will receive $3,000.

Other prizes are the Richard Stoute Award for both categories which is $1000 and a trophy and the Best Spouge Performance in both categories which consists of $500 and a trophy. For more information visit www.ncf.bb and follow @richardstoutecontest on social media.