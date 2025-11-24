Remembering Jimmy Cliff (1944 – 2025)

Born James Chambers in 1944, Cliff began his musical journey aged six, performing in the local Pentecostal church. Later, inspired by the sounds of Fats Domino and Little Richard, as well as homegrown talents such as Derrick Morgan, his prodigious vocal talents led him to songwriting.

Aged just fourteen, he moved to Kingston and changed his name to ‘Jimmy Cliff’, as it symbolised the heights he intended to reach, and he cut his first tune ‘Daisy Got Me Crazy’ for producer Count Boysie and ‘Make It Up’ for Leslie Kong on his ‘Beverly’s’ imprint.

Soon after becoming integral in the set-up at Beverley’s (famously, Cliff and Derrick Morgan auditioned Desmond Dekker and Bob Marley for the label), Cliff caught the attention of Chris Blackwell at Island Records. Blackwell’s vision of turning the mainstream rock audience onto reggae began with Cliff, who initially paired him with the Rolling Stones’ producer Jimmy Miller for the album Hard Road To Travel in 1967.

A return to Jamaica followed in 1969, and it was during this era that Cliff became a worldwide phenomenon – cutting the self-titled album the same year, which included evergreen hits such as “Wonderful World, Beautiful People”, “Many Rivers To Cross” and “Vietnam”.

The album cover photograph also piqued the interest of director Perry Henzell, who rang Blackwell to pitch the idea to Cliff of playing the lead in The Harder They Come, his 1972 film which was said to have “brought reggae to the world”.

Cliff continued to tour and record in the years that followed and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2010. He was at true pioneer whose passion, vision, and unwavering commitment profoundly shaped the appreciation of Jamaican music.

Throughout his life and distinguished career, he championed its positive messages, opening doors, building bridges, and inspiring countless individuals across cultures and generations. His contributions leave an indelible mark on our industry and all who had the privilege of working with him.

He will be sadly missed, fondly remembered, and forever honored for the legacy he leaves behind. Our thoughts and sincere condolences to his wife, children and family.