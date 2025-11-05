People Empowerment Minister Calls for Renewed Global Commitment to Fairness & Social Justice at World Summit for Social Development

Barbados’ Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, the Hon. Kirk D. M. Humphrey, called on world leaders to rekindle the spirit of fairness and solidarity that defined the original Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development, warning that the world stands once again at a dangerous crossroads between power and justice.

People Empowerment Minister Kirk Humphrey, Colleen Walcott, Director of the National Assistance Board and Lee Rose, Director (a.g) the Bureau of Social Policy, Research and Planning at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha. 5th November 2025

Speaking at the High-Level Round Table 2 of the World Summit for Social Development, Minister Humphrey reflected on the Caribbean’s progress and persistent challenges in achieving the three core pillars of the Copenhagen Declaration: eradicating poverty, promoting full employment and decent work, and fostering social integration.

“The Copenhagen Declaration taught us that sustainable development, decent work, and poverty reduction are not luxuries for a few but global public goods,” Minister Humphrey said. “Yet thirty years later, progress has been uneven. But what has been the Caribbean story?”

Poverty and Social Protection

Minister Humphrey noted that while poverty in the Caribbean declined from 53% in 1999 to 28% by 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic reversed many of those gains.

“Food insecurity now affects more than 17 percent of our people, and too many households that once escaped poverty have fallen back,” he stated. Barbados, he said, is responding with stronger social protection systems, better data, and a new Multidimensional Poverty Index to better target support.

Decent Work and Economic Dignity

On employment, Minister Humphrey highlighted the region’s high levels of informality, where workers in informal sectors earn nearly 40% less than those in formal employment.

“High informality threatens lives and livelihoods,” he warned, emphasizing Barbados’ introduction of a national minimum wage, and initiatives to retrain and retool citizens for participation in a digital and green economy.

Social Integration and Reform

Turning to inclusion, the Minister described Barbados’ major legislative and institutional reforms for the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities, and the integration of all social services for greater efficiency and reach.

He also pointed to efforts addressing “the deeper social wounds” of violence, exclusion, and the erosion of community, through programmes designed to restore meaning, belonging, and care.

Leadership Beyond Borders

Minister Humphrey reaffirmed Barbados’ leadership role on the global stage through the Bridgetown Initiative, which advocates for fairness in international finance, and the National Resilience Fund, which empowers citizens to share responsibility for building resilience.

He invoked the words of President Dame Sandra Mason, noting that Barbados “has always stood in the vanguard of social justice and dignity for the poor and dispossessed,” and urged that “our generation must do no less.”

A Call for Global Unity

In closing, Minister Humphrey issued a sharp reminder of the dangers of division in global governance:

“We have been at this crossroads before—a world divided between the strong who will do what they will, and the weak who must suffer what they must. That thinking is re-emerging in new forms, and it is dangerous. It erodes solidarity, undermines peace, and weakens the very foundations of human development that Copenhagen sought to build.”

He concluded by urging the international community to redefine strength not as dominance, but as the capacity to lift others.

“If Copenhagen taught us to dream, then Doha must teach us to act—together, in fairness, and in faith that a just world is still possible.”